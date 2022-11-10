Considering Hecla Mining Company (HL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) closed at $4.54 in the last session, down -8.65% from day before closing price of $4.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11358076 shares were traded. HL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4.75 previously.

On May 11, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $6.25.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.25 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hecla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2270.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HL has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9293.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HL traded on average about 7.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 539.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.88M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.7M with a Short Ratio of 17.70M, compared to 17.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HL is 0.03, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $171.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $188.08M to a low estimate of $156.89M. As of the current estimate, Hecla Mining Company’s year-ago sales were $193.56M, an estimated decrease of -11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.15M, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $801M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $707.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $754.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.47M, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879M and the low estimate is $617.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.