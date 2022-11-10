Considering POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $49.42 in the prior trading day, POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) closed at $49.84, up 0.85%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524322 shares were traded. PKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PKX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, POSCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKX has reached a high of $65.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 299.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 317.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 348.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.55M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PKX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 595.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 583.92k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PKX’s forward annual dividend rate was 8,000.00, compared to 0.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16,187.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.