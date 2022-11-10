EXPD (Expeditors International of Washington Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) closed at $104.78 in the last session, up 0.36% from day before closing price of $104.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2621210 shares were traded. EXPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EXPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when ALGER EUGENE K sold 7,157 shares for $107.35 per share. The transaction valued at 768,302 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ALGER EUGENE K sold 2,981 shares of EXPD for $319,822 on Aug 10. The President Global Services now owns 29,379 shares after completing the transaction at $107.29 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, ALGER EUGENE K, who serves as the President Global Services of the company, sold 11,500 shares for $128.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,477,784 and left with 7,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expeditors’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has reached a high of $137.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EXPD traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 4.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EXPD is 1.34, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 13.60% for EXPD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.28 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.65 and $7.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $5.72, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.01 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55B to a low estimate of $3.98B. As of the current estimate, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.32B, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.28B, a decrease of -20.60% less than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.52B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.04B and the low estimate is $10.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.