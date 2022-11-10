FCEL (FuelCell Energy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $3.17 in the prior trading day, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed at $2.95, down -6.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11764502 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FCEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares for $9.24 per share. The transaction valued at 55,440 led to the insider holds 22,761 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $11.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2739.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 405.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 57.05M with a Short Ratio of 57.05M, compared to 57.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $45.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.59M to a low estimate of $34.1M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.94M, an estimated increase of 223.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.58M, up 92.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176M and the low estimate is $99.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.