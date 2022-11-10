HCI Group Inc. (HCI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) closed the day trading at $37.40 up 8.09% from the previous closing price of $34.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513445 shares were traded. HCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 547.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 11, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $42 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Patel Paresh bought 1,000 shares for $51.08 per share. The transaction valued at 51,080 led to the insider holds 37,500 shares of the business.

Watts Susan bought 420 shares of HCI for $24,741 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 5,610 shares after completing the transaction at $58.91 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Valiente Lauren L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 429 shares for $58.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,017 and bolstered with 694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCI has reached a high of $139.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCI traded about 136.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCI traded about 155.45k shares per day. A total of 9.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.23M. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.31% and a Short% of Float of 21.51%.

Dividends & Splits

HCI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$6.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$5.7 and a low estimate of -$6.9, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.9 and -$7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.56. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $141.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.06M to a low estimate of $141.06M. As of the current estimate, HCI Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.22M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.3M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $42.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $533.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.92M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.86M and the low estimate is $585.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.