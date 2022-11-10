How is Franco-Nevada Corporation’s (NYSE: FNV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) closed at $132.20 in the last session, down -1.34% from day before closing price of $134.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729228 shares were traded. FNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.00 and its Current Ratio is at 26.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $112.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franco-Nevada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNV has reached a high of $169.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNV traded on average about 610.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 739.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 190.19M. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.96% stake in the company. Shares short for FNV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FNV is 1.69, which was 1.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.