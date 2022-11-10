How is Genmab A/S’s (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) closed at $41.28 in the last session, up 3.12% from day before closing price of $40.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626367 shares were traded. GMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.73.

On May 02, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 25.73B and an Enterprise Value of 22.96B. As of this moment, Genmab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GMAB is 0.71, which has changed by -7.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GMAB has reached a high of $46.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMAB traded on average about 569.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 526.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 655.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 653.90M. Shares short for GMAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $3.45 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $7.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $11.48 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $475.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $517.2M to a low estimate of $424.39M. As of the current estimate, Genmab A/S’s year-ago sales were $366.12M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $543.08M, an increase of 34.90% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $639.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.53M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.