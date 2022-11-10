How is Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (NYSE: MODG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed at $18.77 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $18.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1858605 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MODG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $31.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MODG traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.58M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.02M, compared to 11.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $950.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $969.09M to a low estimate of $940M. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $845.6M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.68M, an increase of 20.40% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.