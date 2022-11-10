I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Dana Incorporated (DAN).

The price of Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed at $16.53 in the last session, down -2.48% from day before closing price of $16.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701532 shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $15 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Foster Byron S. bought 8,500 shares for $16.31 per share. The transaction valued at 138,635 led to the insider holds 9,786 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAN is 2.37, which has changed by -29.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAN traded on average about 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.17M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DAN is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Dana Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.27B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.71B and the low estimate is $10.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.