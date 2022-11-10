I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC).

The price of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) closed at $42.89 in the last session, down -5.11% from day before closing price of $45.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588566 shares were traded. KLIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KLIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $59 from $80 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 24, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Chylak Robert Nestor sold 1,228 shares for $38.12 per share. The transaction valued at 46,811 led to the insider holds 26,928 shares of the business.

Chylak Robert Nestor sold 2,085 shares of KLIC for $80,710 on Oct 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 21,052 shares after completing the transaction at $38.71 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Chylak Robert Nestor, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,809 shares for $37.79 each. As a result, the insider received 68,362 and left with 23,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kulicke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLIC has reached a high of $73.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KLIC traded on average about 555.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 479.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.48M. Shares short for KLIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 6.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KLIC is 0.68, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.90% for KLIC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $277M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285M to a low estimate of $260M. As of the current estimate, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.33M, an estimated decrease of -42.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $895M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.