I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Model N Inc. (MODN).

The price of Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) closed at $39.11 in the last session, up 8.13% from day before closing price of $36.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623850 shares were traded. MODN stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MODN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $41.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Anderson, Mark, Albert sold 5,962 shares for $34.33 per share. The transaction valued at 204,675 led to the insider holds 168,769 shares of the business.

Ederer John sold 1,125 shares of MODN for $35,606 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 119,675 shares after completing the transaction at $31.65 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Lyon Christopher, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $31.65 each. As a result, the insider received 83,081 and left with 143,843 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODN has reached a high of $38.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MODN traded on average about 197.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 269.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.18M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MODN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $56.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.57M to a low estimate of $56.25M. As of the current estimate, Model N Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.48M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.44M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.89M and the low estimate is $238.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.