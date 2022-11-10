I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB).

After finishing at $2.01 in the prior trading day, Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) closed at $1.92, down -4.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014119 shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8950.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.60 and its Current Ratio is at 33.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $2.50.

On May 04, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 14,000,000 led to the insider holds 20,457,340 shares of the business.

Omega Fund V, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of NUVB for $5,035,000 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 22,957,340 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Omega Fund V, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $9.80 each. As a result, the insider received 13,720,000 and left with 23,457,340 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8213.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 689.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.85M. Insiders hold about 26.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 7.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.7.