I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL).

After finishing at $23.57 in the prior trading day, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at $18.39, down -21.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314349 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZNTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Gallagher Cam sold 12,374 shares for $23.56 per share. The transaction valued at 291,543 led to the insider holds 384,511 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 12,500 shares of ZNTL for $295,860 on Nov 07. The President now owns 396,885 shares after completing the transaction at $23.67 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Gallagher Cam, who serves as the President of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $23.51 each. As a result, the insider received 293,879 and left with 409,385 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $85.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 598.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 380.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.63M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 14.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.01 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1 and low estimates of -$1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.63 and -$5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.63 and -$6.39.