In spite of Histogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSTO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) closed at $1.10 up 10.52% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1047 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7284700 shares were traded. HSTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Histogen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSTO has reached a high of $14.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1493.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSTO has traded an average of 426.78K shares per day and 61.09k over the past ten days. A total of 2.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.26M. Insiders hold about 9.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HSTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 84.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.26 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$1.37 and low estimates of -$1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03M, up 264.30% from the average estimate.