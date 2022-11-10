In spite of Kura Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KURA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed at $13.50 up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $13.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207534 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KURA now has a Market Capitalization of 888.39M and an Enterprise Value of 466.00M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KURA is 0.85, which has changed by -24.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KURA has traded an average of 950.02K shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 66.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.19M. Shares short for KURA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 8.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$2.45, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$3.48.