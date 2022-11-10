In spite of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (NYSE:TSM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock clocked out at $65.00, down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $65.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15046843 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.34.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSM traded 12.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TSM as of Sep 29, 2022 were 18.39M with a Short Ratio of 19.20M, compared to 17.43M on Aug 30, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.50, TSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 904.70% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.8 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.56 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $20.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.49B to a low estimate of $20.02B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.74B, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.17B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.8B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.82B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.2B and the low estimate is $72.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.