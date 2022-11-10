In spite of United Microelectronics Corporation’s (NYSE:UMC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.41, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $6.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11922547 shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $11.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UMC traded 9.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.19M with a Short Ratio of 51.19M, compared to 49.51M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, UMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.14B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -15.80% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.7B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.4B and the low estimate is $8.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.