In the case of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD), what’s next?

The closing price of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. (NASDAQ: CGBD) was $13.48 for the day, up 6.56% from the previous closing price of $12.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639902 shares were traded. CGBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGBD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $15.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on August 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Hennigan Thomas M bought 2,975 shares for $14.30 per share. The transaction valued at 42,540 led to the insider holds 65,255 shares of the business.

Jenkins Mark David bought 9,500 shares of CGBD for $135,565 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 24,719 shares after completing the transaction at $14.27 per share. On May 24, another insider, Nestor John G., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 112 shares for $13.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,551 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carlyle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGBD has reached a high of $14.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.68.

Shares Statistics:

CGBD traded an average of 227.83K shares per day over the past three months and 234.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.51M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CGBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 515.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 320.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.38, CGBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.71.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.13M to a low estimate of $44M. As of the current estimate, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.76M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.66M, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.24M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.35M and the low estimate is $160M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.