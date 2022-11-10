In the case of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB), what’s next?

The closing price of GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) was $0.72 for the day, up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0103 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625831 shares were traded. JOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7336 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7103.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JOB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 31, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GEE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOB has reached a high of $0.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5929.

Shares Statistics:

JOB traded an average of 426.33K shares per day over the past three months and 285.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.00M. Insiders hold about 4.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JOB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 278.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 136.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.94M to a low estimate of $43.94M. As of the current estimate, GEE Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.45M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.99M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.99M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.88M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.9M and the low estimate is $175.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.