In the case of nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT), what’s next?

The closing price of nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) was $38.25 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $38.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674548 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On January 03, 2022, Vertical Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BURRIS JERRY W sold 3,947 shares for $36.84 per share. The transaction valued at 145,407 led to the insider holds 40,621 shares of the business.

Zawoyski Sara E sold 3,591 shares of NVT for $132,438 on Aug 16. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 43,927 shares after completing the transaction at $36.88 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Faulconer Michael B, who serves as the President – Thermal Management of the company, sold 1,590 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider received 56,779 and left with 19,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $39.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.98.

Shares Statistics:

NVT traded an average of 806.07K shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, NVT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $715M to a low estimate of $689.9M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $603.13M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $687.97M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $706.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.