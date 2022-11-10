In the case of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII), what’s next?

The closing price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) was $13.83 for the day, down -5.66% from the previous closing price of $14.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043594 shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On February 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $21.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,731 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 83,372 led to the insider holds 134,939 shares of the business.

Childress Earl bought 10,000 shares of OII for $79,157 on Sep 29. The Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc now owns 80,485 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, WEBSTER STEVEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $7.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 191,675 and bolstered with 124,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OII now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OII is 2.93, which has changed by 4.06% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $18.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.79.

Shares Statistics:

OII traded an average of 1.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $573.1M to a low estimate of $550.34M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.71M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.31M, an increase of 16.30% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.