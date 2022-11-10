In What Direction Will BioVie Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Goes From Here?

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed the day trading at $4.53 up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560054 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0512.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KIM JOANNE WENDY bought 2,000 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,798 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $6.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0451, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9413.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIVI traded about 418.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIVI traded about 298.82k shares per day. A total of 24.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.67M. Insiders hold about 79.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 123.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 196.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$10.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$2.02.