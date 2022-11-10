In What Direction Will Ellington Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:EFC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) was $13.66 for the day, up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529650 shares were traded. EFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15.50 from $17.50 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $14.75.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17.50 to $18.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFC has reached a high of $18.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.46.

Shares Statistics:

EFC traded an average of 618.24K shares per day over the past three months and 688.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.27M. Insiders hold about 6.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.26, EFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.72.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.8M to a low estimate of $36.03M. As of the current estimate, Ellington Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.04M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.9M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.76M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.47M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $159.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.8M and the low estimate is $152.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.