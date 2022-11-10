In What Direction Will Monster Beverage Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) was $96.23 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $97.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962689 shares were traded. MNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MNST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 04, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $105 from $100 previously.

On November 04, 2022, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $99 to $102.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when KELLY THOMAS J sold 16,996 shares for $93.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,596,264 led to the insider holds 25,777 shares of the business.

KELLY THOMAS J sold 16,032 shares of MNST for $1,483,281 on Sep 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 19,433 shares after completing the transaction at $92.52 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, SCHLOSBERG HILTON H, who serves as the Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of the company, sold 65,682 shares for $90.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,927,800 and left with 244,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $100.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.91.

Shares Statistics:

MNST traded an average of 2.55M shares per day over the past three months and 2.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 528.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 373.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.62M, compared to 6.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $3, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $6.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.