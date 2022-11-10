In What Direction Will Zillow Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) was $32.14 for the day, down -2.90% from the previous closing price of $33.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3321914 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of Z’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Rock Jennifer sold 9,515 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 295,922 led to the insider holds 68,554 shares of the business.

Spaulding Dan sold 7,296 shares of Z for $252,428 on Sep 02. The Chief People Officer now owns 34,509 shares after completing the transaction at $34.60 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Daimler Susan, who serves as the President of Zillow of the company, sold 3,241 shares for $33.55 each. As a result, the insider received 108,739 and left with 23,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $68.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.05.

Shares Statistics:

Z traded an average of 3.70M shares per day over the past three months and 4.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.61M. Shares short for Z as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.64M with a Short Ratio of 23.64M, compared to 28.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $499.29M to a low estimate of $432.11M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2B, an estimated decrease of -77.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.85M, a decrease of -88.60% less than the figure of -$77.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $479.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.62M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.