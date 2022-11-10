Invest in Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.40 in the prior trading day, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) closed at $1.28, down -8.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199340 shares were traded. CLSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLSD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 362.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Deignan Charles A. sold 8,833 shares for $2.09 per share. The transaction valued at 18,461 led to the insider holds 351,366 shares of the business.

Ciulla Thomas sold 9,050 shares of CLSD for $19,276 on Jan 19. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 295,260 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, LASEZKAY GEORGE M, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,800 shares for $2.12 each. As a result, the insider received 22,896 and left with 504,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSD has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2384, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5783.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 131.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 145.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.55M. Insiders hold about 11.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 495.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 520.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.57M, down -69.90% from the average estimate.