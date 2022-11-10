Invest in Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.73 in the prior trading day, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) closed at $2.76, up 1.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1965197 shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $3.90 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4535, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3302.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 371.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 263.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 401.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.12M. Shares short for INTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 236.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 361.58k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $834.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.