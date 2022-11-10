Invest in Linde plc (LIN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) closed at $314.44 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $314.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164101 shares were traded. LIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $318.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $313.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $338.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Opfermann Andreas sold 186 shares for $311.55 per share. The transaction valued at 57,948 led to the insider holds 1,671 shares of the business.

Lamba Sanjiv bought 3,750 shares of LIN for $1,007,325 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 33,690 shares after completing the transaction at $268.62 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, Fehrenbach Franz, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 375 shares for $303.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 113,627 and bolstered with 4,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Linde’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIN has reached a high of $352.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 283.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 298.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIN traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 497.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 493.48M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LIN is 4.68, which was 3.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 59.90% for LIN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.89, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.19 and $7.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.41. EPS for the following year is $12.23, with 14 analysts recommending between $13.38 and $8.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.48B to a low estimate of $8.27B. As of the current estimate, Linde plc’s year-ago sales were $7.63B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.31B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.26B and the low estimate is $30.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.