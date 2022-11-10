Invest in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) closed at $3.26 in the last session, up 8.85% from day before closing price of $2.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1845833 shares were traded. NERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NERV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

On May 14, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 02, 2019, and also maintained the target price at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kupfer David sold 55,635 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 48,959 led to the insider holds 163,553 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NERV has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.7050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3705.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NERV traded on average about 5.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 167.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.16M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NERV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 324.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 8.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.88, while EPS last year was -$1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.27, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.18 and -$5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.96. EPS for the following year is -$3.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$4.95.