Invest in Sony Group Corporation (SONY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) closed at $75.48 in the last session, down -1.73% from day before closing price of $76.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 769169 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SONY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 988.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $133.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SONY traded on average about 843.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SONY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 924.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 789.37k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SONY is 0.53, which was 60.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 78.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.99 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.3B, down -10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.1B and the low estimate is $81.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.