Investing in Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) closed at $6.51 down -6.06% from its previous closing price of $6.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1153432 shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eventbrite Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $18.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Sagi Vivek sold 27,377 shares for $15.69 per share. The transaction valued at 429,519 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sagi Vivek sold 16,500 shares of EB for $264,390 on Feb 16. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 27,377 shares after completing the transaction at $16.02 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Sagi Vivek, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $15.48 each. As a result, the insider received 386,900 and left with 43,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $22.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EB has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 923.12k over the past ten days. A total of 98.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.28M. Shares short for EB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.06M with a Short Ratio of 17.06M, compared to 14.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.35% and a Short% of Float of 21.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $67.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $66.43M. As of the current estimate, Eventbrite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.89M, an estimated increase of 25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.78M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.13M, up 39.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.93M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.