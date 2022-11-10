Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $26.76 down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $27.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4168315 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.Truist initiated its Hold rating on September 07, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Geshuri Arnnon sold 527 shares for $29.55 per share. The transaction valued at 15,575 led to the insider holds 76,715 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $24,040 on Oct 17. The SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY now owns 24,408 shares after completing the transaction at $24.04 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Napolitano Richard J, who serves as the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 220 shares for $27.65 each. As a result, the insider received 6,084 and left with 1,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $146.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDOC has traded an average of 4.64M shares per day and 5.35M over the past ten days. A total of 161.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.27M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.08M with a Short Ratio of 33.08M, compared to 32.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.47% and a Short% of Float of 23.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$61.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$58.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$2.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $632.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $656.99M to a low estimate of $623M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.24M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.94M, an increase of 15.30% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641.7M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.