Investing in The Chemours Company (CC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, The Chemours Company’s stock clocked out at $29.69, down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $30.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589133 shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Sparks Edwin C sold 22,142 shares for $43.59 per share. The transaction valued at 965,170 led to the insider holds 101,038 shares of the business.

Ralhan Sameer sold 20,175 shares of CC for $807,202 on May 09. The SVP, CFO now owns 313,506 shares after completing the transaction at $40.01 per share. On May 06, another insider, Ralhan Sameer, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 35,188 shares for $40.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,412,446 and left with 313,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CC traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.30M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 4.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, CC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.75 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.57B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.41B and the low estimate is $6.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.