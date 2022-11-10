Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock clocked out at $203.41, down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $204.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4678839 shares were traded. UNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $187 from $200 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $205.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $212 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares for $188.26 per share. The transaction valued at 259,799 led to the insider holds 1,380 shares of the business.

Rocker Kenyatta G sold 4,018 shares of UNP for $1,004,500 on Apr 21. The EVP MARKETING & SALES now owns 41,177 shares after completing the transaction at $250.00 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Whited Elizabeth F, who serves as the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of the company, sold 2,510 shares for $245.00 each. As a result, the insider received 614,950 and left with 34,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Union’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNP has reached a high of $278.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 227.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNP traded 3.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 620.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 612.82M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 5.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.88, UNP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 44.10% for UNP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.71 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.54. EPS for the following year is $11.88, with 29 analysts recommending between $12.75 and $10.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $6.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.63B to a low estimate of $6.22B. As of the current estimate, Union Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.73B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.11B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.78B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.8B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.84B and the low estimate is $24.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.