Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.28 in the prior trading day, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $7.84, down -5.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2180551 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IOVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Vogt Frederick G bought 1,000 shares for $6.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,440 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 500,000 shares of IOVA for $3,215,500 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 8,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On May 31, another insider, Maynard Ryan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,588 and bolstered with 7,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $26.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.02M. Shares short for IOVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.17M with a Short Ratio of 18.17M, compared to 19.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.15.