Is A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) closed at $31.71 in the last session, up 13.25% from day before closing price of $28.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506028 shares were traded. AMRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On March 19, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

On August 24, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2020, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Lepine Beverley sold 500 shares for $28.90 per share. The transaction valued at 14,450 led to the insider holds 7,940 shares of the business.

Lepine Beverley sold 500 shares of AMRK for $14,571 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 8,440 shares after completing the transaction at $29.14 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Wittmeyer Michael R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,659 shares for $33.35 each. As a result, the insider received 422,203 and left with 480,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, A-Mark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRK has reached a high of $43.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMRK traded on average about 199.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 177.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.76M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 546.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 581.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMRK is 0.80, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.46 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.23. EPS for the following year is $5.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $1.98B. As of the current estimate, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.45B and the low estimate is $9.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.