Is Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.64 in the prior trading day, Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed at $3.31, down -9.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551221 shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVVD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $78.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1624.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 454.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 224.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.14M. Insiders hold about 32.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 22.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.98, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$2.38.