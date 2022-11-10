Is LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) closed at $18.29 in the last session, up 17.09% from day before closing price of $15.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2883418 shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RAMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when TOMLIN DEBORA B bought 528 shares for $18.92 per share. The transaction valued at 9,990 led to the insider holds 22,748 shares of the business.

BATTELLE JOHN L. bought 236 shares of RAMP for $5,001 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 34,467 shares after completing the transaction at $21.19 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 8,880 shares for $20.34 each. As a result, the insider received 180,619 and left with 124,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 592.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAMP is 1.08, which has changed by -66.58% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $56.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RAMP traded on average about 746.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 857.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.09M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.66M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $703.57M and the low estimate is $599M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.