Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stock

The price of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) closed at $80.17 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $80.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2318305 shares were traded. CAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Snow Ola M sold 19,590 shares for $78.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,545,063 led to the insider holds 31,187 shares of the business.

Mason Stephen M sold 61,216 shares of CAH for $4,950,538 on Nov 07. The CEO, Medical Segment now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $80.87 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Snow Ola M, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $49.17 each. As a result, the insider received 491,700 and left with 36,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $81.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAH traded on average about 3.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.73M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.08M with a Short Ratio of 15.08M, compared to 18.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAH is 1.98, which was 1.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.52 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $201.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $198.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $181.36B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.3B and the low estimate is $197B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.