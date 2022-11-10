Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) stock

The price of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $82.32 in the last session, up 0.11% from day before closing price of $82.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10309079 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GILD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $76 from $60 previously.

On October 28, 2022, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $91.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $79 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Wilfong Diane E. sold 16,255 shares for $79.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,288,209 led to the insider holds 28,333 shares of the business.

Pletcher Brett A sold 3,634 shares of GILD for $211,644 on Mar 11. The EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel now owns 32,576 shares after completing the transaction at $58.24 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Pletcher Brett A, who serves as the EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel of the company, sold 1,691 shares for $63.89 each. As a result, the insider received 108,038 and left with 32,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 46.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $83.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GILD traded on average about 7.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.47M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 16.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GILD is 2.92, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 79.50% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $6.47, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.72B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.24B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92B, a decrease of -5.70% over than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.56B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.3B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.36B and the low estimate is $23.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.