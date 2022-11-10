Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) stock

The price of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) closed at $9.89 in the last session, down -2.85% from day before closing price of $10.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2502737 shares were traded. SBSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBSW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $13.

On May 09, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.90.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2022, with a $19.90 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $20.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBSW traded on average about 3.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 705.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.34M. Shares short for SBSW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.19M with a Short Ratio of 15.19M, compared to 16.48M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBSW is 0.82, which was 6.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 60.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.88B and the low estimate is $7.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.