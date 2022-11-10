Is this a Prime Time To acquire TPG Inc. (TPG) stock

The price of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) closed at $35.43 in the last session, up 9.42% from day before closing price of $32.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1571115 shares were traded. TPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.50.

On October 17, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPG has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPG traded on average about 547.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 308.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.45M. Insiders hold about 13.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TPG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.86M with a Short Ratio of 8.86M, compared to 7.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.18% and a Short% of Float of 14.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, down -71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.