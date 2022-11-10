It’s a good day to be an Invacare Corporation (IVC) shareholder

In the latest session, Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) closed at $0.49 down -9.28% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0501 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730128 shares were traded. IVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6118 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4830.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invacare Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 24, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Rosen Steven H bought 50,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 75,500 led to the insider holds 3,946,558 shares of the business.

Rosen Steven H bought 100,000 shares of IVC for $144,000 on Jun 21. The Member of a 10% owner group now owns 3,896,558 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Rosen Steven H, who serves as the Member of a 10% owner group of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 126,500 and bolstered with 3,796,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVC has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2973.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVC has traded an average of 347.62K shares per day and 186.99k over the past ten days. A total of 35.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.30M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IVC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.35% and a Short% of Float of 18.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $810.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $785.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $872.45M, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $847.86M and the low estimate is $799.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.