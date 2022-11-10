It’s a good day to be an Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Papa John’s International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $77.96, up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $76.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649985 shares were traded. PZZA stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PZZA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $147.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares for $85.57 per share. The transaction valued at 252,438 led to the insider holds 11,920 shares of the business.

KIRTLEY OLIVIA F sold 3,850 shares of PZZA for $493,798 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 86,372 shares after completing the transaction at $128.26 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Lynch Robert, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $133.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,668,387 and left with 89,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Papa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZZA has reached a high of $138.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PZZA traded 575.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 676.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Shares short for PZZA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, PZZA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 56.60% for PZZA, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $514.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $530.1M to a low estimate of $497.86M. As of the current estimate, Papa John’s International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $512.78M, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $529.78M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $515.3M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZZA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.