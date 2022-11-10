It’s an appealing income play to consider BRC Inc. (BRCC)

After finishing at $7.33 in the prior trading day, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $7.07, down -3.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721293 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 551.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.