It’s an appealing income play to consider Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

The price of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) closed at $90.12 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $91.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3514826 shares were traded. EMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $96 from $97 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 83,073 shares for $91.07 per share. The transaction valued at 7,565,657 led to the insider holds 271,785 shares of the business.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 4,617 shares of EMR for $422,013 on Nov 07. The Senior Exec. VP and CFO now owns 354,858 shares after completing the transaction at $91.40 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Bulanda Mark J, who serves as the Exec Pres Auto Sols of the company, sold 4,574 shares for $97.35 each. As a result, the insider received 445,297 and left with 190,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMR has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMR traded on average about 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 592.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EMR is 2.08, which was 2.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 42.40% for EMR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $4.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.08. EPS for the following year is $5.45, with 26 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.49B to a low estimate of $4.74B. As of the current estimate, Emerson Electric Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.95B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.24B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.86B and the low estimate is $19.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.