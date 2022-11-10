It’s an appealing income play to consider Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

The price of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) closed at $97.26 in the last session, down -2.18% from day before closing price of $99.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1675299 shares were traded. ICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $164.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on February 15, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 10,000 shares for $94.96 per share. The transaction valued at 949,552 led to the insider holds 3,001,705 shares of the business.

Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 87,377 shares of ICE for $8,296,341 on Sep 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,255,207 shares after completing the transaction at $94.95 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Surdykowski Andrew J, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $107.00 each. As a result, the insider received 267,500 and left with 42,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $138.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ICE traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 558.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 550.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ICE is 1.52, which was 1.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.34. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.15B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.25B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.