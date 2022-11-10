It’s an appealing income play to consider The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

After finishing at $9.22 in the prior trading day, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) closed at $8.31, down -9.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2133127 shares were traded. COCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $10 previously.

On March 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $10.

On November 15, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Benmoussa Kevin sold 15,000 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 233,100 led to the insider holds 10,150 shares of the business.

Benmoussa Kevin sold 40,100 shares of COCO for $591,853 on Aug 18. The Global Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,150 shares after completing the transaction at $14.76 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Benmoussa Kevin, who serves as the Global Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,894 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 30,304 and left with 10,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCO has reached a high of $18.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 295.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 275.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.86M. Insiders hold about 40.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $129.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.59M to a low estimate of $120.6M. As of the current estimate, The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.67M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.53M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $451.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $439.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.51M, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $514.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526.99M and the low estimate is $507.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.