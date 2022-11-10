It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FMC Corporation (FMC) stock

The closing price of FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) was $125.87 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $127.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605373 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 114.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 1,000 shares for $119.78 per share. The transaction valued at 119,780 led to the insider holds 11,722 shares of the business.

Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 2,181 shares of FMC for $269,681 on Mar 11. The Corporate Controller now owns 12,722 shares after completing the transaction at $123.65 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Sandifer Andrew D, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $119.36 each. As a result, the insider received 179,040 and left with 39,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $140.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.40.

Shares Statistics:

FMC traded an average of 819.13K shares per day over the past three months and 999k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, FMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.58 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $7.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.12B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.