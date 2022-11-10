It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) stock

The closing price of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) was $40.42 for the day, down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $40.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027662 shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $56 from $53 previously.

On March 24, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR bought 1,000 shares for $41.38 per share. The transaction valued at 41,380 led to the insider holds 31,109 shares of the business.

GREGORY ANDREW J. JR. bought 2,000 shares of SNV for $85,460 on Apr 27. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 29,196 shares after completing the transaction at $42.73 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Blair Kevin S., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,100 shares for $48.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 150,319 and bolstered with 91,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $54.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.70.

Shares Statistics:

SNV traded an average of 990.20K shares per day over the past three months and 895.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, SNV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $5, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $592.1M to a low estimate of $579.6M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $509.38M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $583.16M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $592.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $571.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.